UK home secretary to announce law to ban migrants crossing the English Channel

The UK Home Secretary will announce a law during the Conservative Party conference to ban migrants who cross the English Channel from seeking asylum, reports the Times.

The law will place a blanket ban on anyone entering the UK via the English Channel from applying for asylum and claiming refuge.

According to extracts published in Reuters, Suella Braverman will say it is "right to extend the hand of friendship to those in genuine need."

However: "Parts of the system aren't delivering. We need to end abuse of the rules and cut down on those numbers that aren't meeting the needs of our economy."

Don't let this slip you by. Suella Braverman is now seeking to reinvigorated the hard liner Tory base. How? By threatening to make it illegal to claim asylum if you arrive on a small boat. You read that right. Ideologies based on international lawbreaking and zero moral compass. — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 4, 2022

When Braverman was first appointed home secretary she described the Channel as a "crisis" that had been "going on far too long."

"What we've got is too many low-skilled workers coming into this country," she later said in an interview.

"We've also got a very high number of students coming into this country and we've got a really high number of dependents."

"Those people are coming here, they're not necessarily working or they're working in low-skilled jobs, and they're not contributing to growing our economy."

Braverman has said she wants to stop migrants from challenging a decision to deport them because they have been subject to forced labour or human trafficking.

Charities have consistently called on the government to provide safer routes for people, so they don't have to cross the Channel in small boats.

They have also warned that radical policies will force refugees underground, so they are not flagged for deportation, which ultimately makes them more vulnerable.

The Conservative government has brought in a string of anti-refugee policies and proposed laws over the past several months.

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel's flagship policy was to deport refugees who had arrived in the UK to Rwanda to take away the incentive for them to make the journey and deter them from arriving.

However, refugees fleeing war and conflict have continued to arrive with over 600 people arriving on one Saturday in August.

Over 30,000 people have crossed the English Channel already this year.