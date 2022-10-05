PLO is discussing the developments of the Palestinian cause in Washington

The Secretary of the PLO Executive Committee, Hussein Al-Sheikh, discussed the developments of the Palestinian cause with several officials in the American administration.

"Over the past two days, I met with several officials in the US administration in Washington," Al-Sheikh said in a statement issued today.

"I met with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Deputy US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf and US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lambert, and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr," he explained

He noted that there was "an extensive discussion about the latest developments, the need to protect the option of a two-state solution, establish a political horizon, and stop all unilateral measures that destroy this solution."

Palestinians believe Israel is working to "destroy" the option of the two-state solution, demanding the convening of an international peace conference to end the occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, amid rejection from Tel Aviv.

Palestinian-Israeli negotiations have been suspended since 2014, after Tel Aviv refused to stop settlement construction in the West Bank, backed down from the principle of the two-state solution, and refused to release a batch of former prisoners.