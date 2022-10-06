Qatar to open embassy in Czech Republic

Qatar will open an embassy in the Czech Republic in the coming months, Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani said in a joint press conference with Czech President Milos Zeman yesterday.

The Czech Republic opened its embassy in Doha earlier this year.

Al Thani, who is on an official visit to Prague, said he is looking forward to Zeman's visit to Doha, which is preparing for the launch of the FIFA World Cup next month.

He added that he discussed with his Czech counterpart the development of mutual economic relations.

Al Thani reiterated Qatar's clear position to resolve all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

Al Thani is currently on a state visit to Prague where he is meeting not only with Czech leaders but also several other European representatives on the backdrop of the European summit in the Czech capital.

"As far as economic questions are concerned, we signed an agreement on economic cooperation today, as well as a letter of commitment to sign an agreement on the protection of investments after the latter is ratified by the European Commission," President Zemen said.

READ: Turkiye security delegation arrives in Qatar to help secure World Cup