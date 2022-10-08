Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi Arabia reopens Turkish schools

October 8, 2022 at 2:39 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) at Al-Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on April 28, 2022 [TUR Presidency/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu Agency]
Saudi Arabia has reopened a number of Turkish schools closed by the kingdom last year, according to a Turkish diplomat, Anadolu reports.

"A number of schools run by the Turkish Education Ministry began to operate since Sept. 2," Huseyin Eren Yildiz from the Turkish Consulate in Jeddah city told Anadolu Agency.

He said Turkish primary schools in the cities of Jeddah, Dammam and Tabuk have been reopened.

"We will continue our intensive efforts to reopen schools in Riyadh, Abha, Mecca, Medina and Taif," he added.

Saudi authorities closed eight Turkish schools in the kingdom in school year 2020-2021.

Relations between Riyadh and Ankara have witnessed several rapprochement steps and exchange of high-level visits in recent months after years of strained ties.

