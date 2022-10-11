PA calls for adding Israeli settlers to terror lists

Palestinian Authority (PA)'s Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh yesterday described the Israeli aggression in the occupied Palestinian territories as organised state terrorism and called for settlers to be added to terror lists.

"What is happening on the ground is organised state terrorism, which the Israeli occupation government is solely responsible for," Shtayyeh said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting in Ramallah.

"The world should not remain silent regarding the crimes committed in the Palestinian cities, villages and refugee camps that claim the lives of children and the youth as part of a systematic policy based on killing for the sake of killing," Shtayyeh said.

Speaking to his cabinet ministers, Shtayyeh stated that the Israeli aggression has increased sharply ahead of next month's Israeli elections.

"The international silence on this aggression encourages the Israeli occupation," said Shtayyeh, adding that "statements of condemnations are not enough to stop these crimes as mothers and fathers continue losing their loved ones."

Shtayyeh indicated that during the past month, settlers carried out dozens of attacks and the occupation forces set up hundreds of checkpoints, as well as raided towns, detained, killed and wounded people, demolished structures and seized Palestinian properties.

He stressed that the Palestinian people are facing an all-out war and bloody aggression that has not stopped for a moment, during which the occupation forces and settlers exchange roles.

The PA prime minister stressed that the international community "must criminalise the occupation's attacks, hold Israel accountable for its crimes and add the settler gangs to terror lists."

