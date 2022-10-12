Connecting with Lebanon's history: MEMO in conversation with Charles Al Hayek

Join us for a live conversation with history instructor and cultural heritage consultant Charles Al Hayek as we discuss Lebanese history and culture and the ways he has been working to reconnect citizens to it.

Al Hayek was a resident writer at the Centre of Arts and Humanities, American University of Beirut (AUB) (2020-2021) where he worked on writing and producing a series of short documentaries, Lebanon's centennial: a hundred years of fact and fiction. Al Hayek is currently completing an MA in Arab and Middle Eastern History at the Centre for Arab and Middle Eastern Studies, AUB.

More MEMO In Conversation