Israel Security Cabinet to ratify maritime border deal with Lebanon

Israel's Security Cabinet and the government will meet today to ratify the maritime border demarcation agreement with Lebanon, before submitting it to the Knesset for a mandatory two week review, local media reported yesterday.

The Israeli Security Cabinet will meet early in the morning to review and ratify the maritime border deal with Lebanon, followed by a Knesset meeting.

Earlier, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced reaching a "historic" agreement with Lebanon, adding that the government will approve it today.

"This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel's security, inject billions into Israel's economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border," Lapid said in a statement.

His comments came after Lebanon received the final draft of the US-brokered agreement with Israel.

For his part, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said the terms of the latest draft satisfied Beirut.

