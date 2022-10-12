UAE, Russia leaders discuss bilateral relations, regional and international developments

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan met yesterday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and discussed bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is on an official visit to Russia, hailed the bilateral cooperation with Russia, saying trade volume between the two countries doubled from $2.5 to $5 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic, while half a million Russian tourists have visited the UAE.

The visit comes as part of the UAE's continuous endeavour to achieving security and stability in the region and the world, the Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday, and to enhance fruitful and constructive cooperation with regional and international powers, as well as to help find effective political solutions to the Ukraine crisis.

"The bilateral talks will address the latest developments related to the crisis in Ukraine, as the UAE seeks to achieve positive results to reduce military escalation, reduce humanitarian repercussions and reach a political settlement to achieve global peace and security," the ministry saif in a statement.

For his part, Putin hailed Sheikh Mohammed for mediation efforts that helped solve some "really sensitive humanitarian issues" in Ukraine.

"I'm aware of your concern about the development of the situation and your desire to contribute to the settlement of all disputed issues, including today's crisis in Ukraine," Putin said.

Putin also hailed a recent decision by OPEC+ to limit production as key to stabilising the global energy market.

