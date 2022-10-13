Putin courts Erdogan with plan to pump more Russian gas via Turkiye

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, proposed to his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, to export more gas via Turkiye and turn it into a new supply "hub", Reuters reports.

According to the report, Putin said Turkiye offered the most reliable and fastest route to deliver gas to the European Union.

During a mutual meeting in Astana, Putin told Erdogan the hub would be "a platform not only for supplies, but also for determining the price, because this is a very important issue".

"Turkiye proposes a platform that would allow prices to be set without politics," Putin also said.

Reports say Russia is searching for a different route to redirect supplies away from the Nord Stream Baltic gas pipelines, damaged in explosions last month, which are still under investigation.

