Portuguese / Spanish / English

US says in contact with Egypt over situation in Libya

October 13, 2022 at 9:04 am | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Egypt, Libya, News, US
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) speaks as Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry looks on during a US-Egypt strategic dialogue at the State Department in Washington, DC on November 8, 2021 [ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) speaks as Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry looks on during a US-Egypt strategic dialogue at the State Department in Washington, DC on November 8, 2021 [ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
 October 13, 2022 at 9:04 am

The State Department said the United States is in contact with the Egyptian government regarding the situation in Libya, adding that "chaos in Libya will affect Egypt".

The State Department added in a statement on Wednesday that the United States, Russia, Turkiye or any other country cannot impose a solution on the Libyan people, stressing that it supports the "sovereignty" of Libya, and any solution must be reached by the Libyans.

According to the statement, the US Special Envoy for Libya has been in contact with all parties, and has held some meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting with all parties.

The State Department pointed to challenges facing the country, saying without a government, consensus or a common vision, this will lead to a vacuum which, unfortunately, will be exploited by militias.

READ: France, Egypt and Greece condemn as 'illegal' Turkiye's gas and maritime deal with Libya

Categories
AfricaAsia & AmericasEgyptLibyaNewsUS
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments