US says in contact with Egypt over situation in Libya

The State Department said the United States is in contact with the Egyptian government regarding the situation in Libya, adding that "chaos in Libya will affect Egypt".

The State Department added in a statement on Wednesday that the United States, Russia, Turkiye or any other country cannot impose a solution on the Libyan people, stressing that it supports the "sovereignty" of Libya, and any solution must be reached by the Libyans.

According to the statement, the US Special Envoy for Libya has been in contact with all parties, and has held some meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting with all parties.

The State Department pointed to challenges facing the country, saying without a government, consensus or a common vision, this will lead to a vacuum which, unfortunately, will be exploited by militias.

