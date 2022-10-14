You are invited to join us for 11th Palestine Book Awards 2022 – Pre-launch Evening, an evening of celebration with the shortlisted authors.

Date and time: Thu, 3 November 2022, 18:00 – 21:00 GMT

Location: P21 Gallery, 21 Chalton Street, London NW1 1JD

ABOUT THIS EVENT

The evening is a chance for you to meet the shortlisted authors and discuss their work, inspirations and network with them.

The authors who will be on the panel to discuss their books are:

The event will be chaired by Eugene Rogan, Professor of Modern Middle Eastern History at St Antony's College, University of Oxford.

Shortlisted books will be on sale during the evening.

Doors open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

Winners for the Palestine Book Awards 2022 will be announced during a private awards ceremony on Friday, 4th November 2022.

PALESTINE BOOK AWARDS 2022 SHORTLIST

*Mohammad Sabaaneh is a MEMO cartoonist