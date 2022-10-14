October 14, 2022 at 12:47 pm
You are invited to join us for 11th Palestine Book Awards 2022 – Pre-launch Evening, an evening of celebration with the shortlisted authors.
Date and time: Thu, 3 November 2022, 18:00 – 21:00 GMT
Location: P21 Gallery, 21 Chalton Street, London NW1 1JD
ABOUT THIS EVENT
The evening is a chance for you to meet the shortlisted authors and discuss their work, inspirations and network with them.
The authors who will be on the panel to discuss their books are:
- Ashjan Ajour
- Erling Lorentzen Sogge
- Heba Hayek
- Maryam S. Griffin
- Lara Sheehi, Stephen Sheehi
- Lynn Welchman
- Mohammad Sabaaneh
- Mosab Abu Toha
- Saree Makdisi
The event will be chaired by Eugene Rogan, Professor of Modern Middle Eastern History at St Antony's College, University of Oxford.
Shortlisted books will be on sale during the evening.
Doors open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.
Winners for the Palestine Book Awards 2022 will be announced during a private awards ceremony on Friday, 4th November 2022.
PALESTINE BOOK AWARDS 2022 SHORTLIST
- Ashjan Ajour – Reclaiming Humanity in Palestinian Hunger Strikes
- Erling Lorentzen Sogge – The Palestinian National Movement in Lebanon
- Heba Hayek – Sambac Beneath Unlikely Skies
- Maryam S. Griffin – Vehicles of Decolonization: Public Transit in the Palestinian West Bank
- Lara Sheehi, Stephen Sheehi – Psychoanalysis Under Occupation: Practising Resistance in Palestine (Psychoanalytic Political Theory)
- Lynn Welchman – Al-Haq: A Global History of the First Palestinian Human Rights Organization
- Mohammad Sabaaneh* – Power Born of Dreams: My Story is Palestine
- Mosab Abu Toha – Things You May Find Hidden in My Ear: Poems from Gaza
- Saree Makdisi – Tolerance Is a Wasteland: Palestine and the Culture of Denial
*Mohammad Sabaaneh is a MEMO cartoonist
BOOK YOUR FREE TICKET
