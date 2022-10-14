Qatar interested in Eastern Mediterranean oil exploration - Lebanon

Qatar is interested in joining French firm, TotalEnergies, and Italy's Eni in exploring for oil in two areas in Lebanese waters, the Lebanese Energy Minister said on Friday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Qatar wants to join the consortium to explore for oil in blocks 4 and 9 in the Eastern Mediterranean, Walid Fayad said after a meeting with Prime Minister, Najib Mikati.

Doha expressed its interest through a letter from Qatari Oil Minister, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, according to Fayad.

Given Qatar's capacity, its participation in oil and gas exploration in Lebanon is significant, the Lebanese Minister added.

Lebanon and Israel finalised a historic deal earlier this week to demarcate their disputed maritime border, ending years of deadlock and paving the way for offshore energy exploration.

