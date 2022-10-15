PA: The targeting of Palestine's paramedics requires international intervention

Palestinian Authority (PA)'s Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Friday mourned Palestinian doctor, Abdullah Abu Al-Teen, 43, who was killed by the Israeli occupation, and stressed that such aggression requires international intervention.

Dr Abu Al-Teen was shot with a live bullet to the head while helping another Palestinian who was shot and wounded by the Israeli occupation forces in front of Jenin Government Hospital.

Shtayyeh considers the killing of the doctor and the targeting of medical staff as a: "Dangerous development that requires urgent intervention by the international community as well as human rights and humanitarian organisations."

He called on organisations to condemn the targeting of the Palestinian paramedic and the two ambulance officers trying to rescue Palestinian youth Mateen Dabaya, along with Abu Al-Teen.

Dabaya succumbed to his wounds sustained in Israeli gunfire after the Israeli occupation forces prevented paramedics from approaching and rescuing him following the attack on Abu Al-Teen and his colleagues.

The PM believes the international impunity that the Israeli occupation enjoys pushes it to commit more crimes.

He called on the international community: "To stop the policy of double standards and work to curb the crimes committed against Palestinian people."

Shtayyeh offered his deepest condolences to the slain doctor's parents, wife and three children, his fellow doctors and all of the medical staff.

