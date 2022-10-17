Portuguese / Spanish / English

Former Russia President warns Israel against arms deliveries to Ukraine

October 17, 2022 at 5:03 pm | Published in: News
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and former President Dmitry Medvedev grimases during a meeting on the military-industrial complex at the Kremlin, September 20, 2022, in Moscow, Russia [Contributor/Getty Images]
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and former President Dmitry Medvedev grimases during a meeting on the military-industrial complex at the Kremlin, September 20, 2022, in Moscow, Russia [Contributor/Getty Images]
 October 17, 2022 at 5:03 pm

Former Russian President, Dmitry Medvedev, on Monday, warned Israel against arms deliveries to Ukraine, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a post on Telegram, Medvedev, currently the deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, said supplying weapons to Ukraine will be "a rash step", fraught with the destruction of relations with Russia.

"Israel seems to be going to supply weapons to the Kiev regime. A very rash step. It will destroy all inter-state relations between our countries," he said.

Medvedev claimed that Israel is going to send weapons to people using Nazi symbols in their uniforms and banners, defending the ideas of Nazi Germany, which among other things, pursued a policy of systematic extermination of representatives of other races and nations, including Jews.

READ: Israel to open refugee camps in Azerbaijan for Russian Jews fleeing the war

Categories
News
Show Comments
Palestine Book Awards 2022 event
Show Comments