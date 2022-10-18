Inter-rebel clashes resume in northwest Syria after collapse of truce

Rival Syrian rebel groups in northwestern Syria resumed heavy clashes a day after a fragile truce ended five days of bloody fighting in the last remaining opposition enclave, residents said yesterday, as reported by Reuters.

The main jihadist rebel group, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), listed as terrorists by the United States, Turkiye and others, forced factions from the Turkiye-backed opposition National Army to accept a peace deal on Saturday that expanded its grip.

Both sides traded accusations that they had reneged on provisions of the Turkiye-brokered deal, which pulls fighters from Afrin and other cities back to their respective frontlines and paves the way for a unified civilian administration.

Intense fighting raged near rugged terrain around Kafr Jana village in northern Aleppo where both sides sent reinforcements. Residents fear the jihadist group seeks to capture the strategic border city of Azaz, the administrative centre of the mainstream Turkish-backed opposition government.

A commander in a mainstream faction that is staying on the sidelines, who requested anonymity, told Reuters that the jihadist group was approaching the main Bab Al-Salamah border crossing with Turkiye, northwest of Azaz.

Infighting has weakened the Syrian opposition since the start of the uprising against President Bashar Al-Assad in 2011. Their turf wars have helped Al-Assad and his allies recover significant ground.

