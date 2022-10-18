OIC hails Australia move to de-recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday welcomed a decision by the Australian government to end its recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Jeddah-based grouping hailed Australia's "commitment to the two-state solution", adding that the Australian move "aligns with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions."

The pan-Islamic organisation called on all States that recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital "to reverse their stances against international legitimacy."

Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, said Tuesday that his country had reversed its recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

In 2018, then-Prime Minister, Scott Morrison's government said it would recognise West Jerusalem as Israel's capital but would not move its embassy from Tel Aviv until a peace settlement is reached.

The Australian move won plaudits from the Palestinian Authority, which rules the West Bank, and Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping East Jerusalem, now occupied by Israel, might eventually serve as the capital of a future Palestinian State.