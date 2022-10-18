Protests and a general strike continue in Tunisia 

Protests continued in Tunisia last night with security forces spread across a number of neighbourhoods in the capital hours before a general strike was due to launch in Zarzis, in the south of the country, at the call of the General Labour Union.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse groups of demonstrators protesting for the fourth consecutive day against the killing by the police of a young man they were pursuing.

Protests and clashes with security forces took place at night in the neighbourhoods of Al-Zayatin, Al-Jabal Al-Ahmar and Al-Zahrouni in the centre of the capital, where the protesters, mostly young people, threw stones at the security forces and tried to block a main street with stones.

READ: Tunisian authorities arrest six protesters

The area is witnessing hit-and-run operations between the police and protesters in the alleys. Unrest began on Friday, coinciding with the funeral of Malek Al-Sulaimi, but spread to several neighbourhoods in the capital the following day, in protest against the deteriorating economic conditions and inflation in the country.

A general strike was launched in the southeastern city of Zarzis to protest against the authorities' actions after a boat carrying migrants sunk last month.

The General Labour Union called for a general strike in coordination with the naval association, the Tunisian Union of Agriculture and Fisheries, the Tunisian Human Rights League, Tunisian League for the Defence of Human Rights, and the Union of Industry and Trade. They decided to exclude vital facilities such as bakeries, the city hospital and pharmacies from the general strike.