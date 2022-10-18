Saudi's MBS to cancel upcoming visit to South Korea, say sources 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman might cancel his upcoming visit to South Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported yesterday.

The agency quoted South Korean sources as saying that it was "difficult for Bin Salman to visit Korea this year," adding that a reschedule was "underway."

Bin Salman last visited the South Korean capital of Seoul in June 2019, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

South Korean companies were recently reported to have had great aspirations to participate in the Saudi megacity NEOM; a $500 billion smart city being built on a 26,500 square kilometre site.

Bin Salman will meet Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in the upcoming G20 summit being held on the Indonesian island Bali in mid-November.

The totalitarian dream: Gulf and Israeli surveillance is going global