Gantz: Israel will not send weapons to Ukraine

Two days after Russia warned it would cut ties with Israel, Defence Minister Benny Gantz reiterated that Tel Aviv would not send weapons to Ukraine, local media reported.

Ukraine, which has been in a war with Russia for eight months, has submitted a formal request urging Israel to send its air defence systems such as the Iron Dome.

Gantz said that Israel might send early-warning systems to Ukrainians like the systems used in Israel.

"Israel supports and stands with Ukraine, NATO and the West," Gantz told a group of European Union ambassadors, his office said. "This is something we have said in the past and repeat today."

Gantz continued: "Israel has a policy of supporting Ukraine via humanitarian aid, and the delivery of life-saving defensive equipment."

"This is being said, I would like to emphasise that Israel will not deliver weapon systems to Ukraine due to a variety of operational considerations. We will continue to support Ukraine within our limitations, as we have done in the past."

"We have sent a request to the Ukrainians to share information about their needs for air defence alerts. Once we gain this information, we will be able to assist in the development of a life-saving civilian early-warning system."

