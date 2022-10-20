One Israel soldier arrested in West Bank

Israeli security forces, on Thursday, arrested a 20-year-old IDF soldier from the northern West Bank as he was involved in a pepper spray attack on the troops as they tried to disperse Jewish settlers who rioted in a Palestinian town overnight, Haaretz reports.

According to the report, Israeli police said the suspect tried to flee by car and was eventually arrested at the end of an extensive search.

The suspect's name was not allowed to be published because he was not brought before a judge and his remand was yet to be extended, the report says.

Some settler leaders claimed the arrest was part of an orchestrated campaign by the IDF.

They say this is an act to deflect blame for its failure to de-escalate rising tensions with Palestinians in the area.

OPINION: From cubs to lions: towards a new Palestinian Intifada