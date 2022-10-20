PM: Arab, Islamic countries donate nearly $40m to Palestine 

Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh said yesterday that Arab and Islamic countries have donated $39.466 million to support developmental projects in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

Shtayyeh added that the funds, which will be managed through the Islamic Development Bank, will support projects in the health, education, infrastructure and agriculture sectors.

"In light of the sharp decline in international aid, this support helps the Palestinian government implement its plans aimed at strengthening the steadfastness of our people, especially in Jerusalem, the Jordan Valley, refugee camps and areas threatened by the [Israeli annexation] wall and [Israeli] settlements," he added.

Over the past few years, the Palestinian government has been suffering from an increasing deficit in its budget due to the sharp decline in external aid which dropped from an average of $1.36 billion in 2013 to less than $320 million in 2021.

