Saudi Arabia hails Australia's Jerusalem decision 

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry welcomed on Wednesday the move by Australia to reverse its decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Quds Press has reported. The ministry expressed its hope to see joint efforts by the international community to find a just solution for the Palestinian cause.

The government in Riyadh pointed out that such a solution should fulfil the hopes of the Palestinian people and be based on the creation of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, as stipulated by international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. "The Kingdom is supportive of the Palestinians and their choices," the ministry confirmed.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday that her country had reversed its recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital. That recognition was given in 2018, when the then Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, said that his government would recognise West Jerusalem as Israel's capital but would not move its embassy from Tel Aviv until a peace agreement is reached.

The new move by Australia was applauded by the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, and the de facto Hamas Palestinian administration in the Gaza Strip.

