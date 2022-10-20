Settlers stab foreigner showing solidarity with Palestinians and uproot 300 trees

Terrorist operations and attacks by settlers against Palestinians continue in the Occupied West Bank, as a group of settlers stabbed a foreign solidarity activist with a knife, and uprooted more than 300 olive seedlings, east of Bethlehem, local media Arab48 reports.

According to the report, the settlers attacked a group of Palestinians and foreign solidarity activists who volunteered to help pick olives in Kisan village.

Settler gangs uprooted more than 300 olive saplings, and sprayed olive trees with incendiary chemicals.

The town of Kisan is subject to repeated attacks by settlers against farmers, abusing them, stealing their equipment and preventing them from grazing their livestock, the report added.

Last June, a Palestinian man also died after he was stabbed by an Israeli settler in the village of Iskaka, in the central Occupied West Bank region of Salfit, according to the Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Health.

READ: Palestine TV staff assaulted, attacked with tear gas fired by Israel soldiers