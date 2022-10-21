Hamas: West Bank escalations 'extension of revolution'

Senior member of Hamas, Osama Hamdan, has said "what is happening in the West Bank is not a passing reaction, but rather a continuous revolutionary situation."

In an interview with Sawt Al-Aqsa radio yesterday evening, Hamdan said the Palestinian people are "unbreakable", and "continue their struggle with a united resistance."

He added that the Israeli occupation is trying to prevent a new intifada from happening, but "the [Palestinian] resistance will continue", adding "we are preparing for the battle of liberation."

"Hamas is the result of accumulated strength and developed performance, and our people are brave people who possess the will and strength."

Hamdan stressed that "the Israeli occupation is trying to postpone the confrontation, opening the door to normalisation and sows discord in the nation in an attempt to weaken it and distract it from Palestine."

Israeli occupation forces have besieged much of the occupied West Bank over the past two weeks in search of resistance fighters belonging to what has been known as the Lions' Den, a group of independent Palestinians who are taking action against occupation and fighting back.

From cubs to lions: towards a new Palestinian Intifada