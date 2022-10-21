Israel PM: Russia-Iran cooperation a 'global threat'

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid yesterday warned that cooperation between Russia and Iran poses a "serious problem not only for Israel, but also for Ukraine, Europe and the whole world."

In an interview with the Russian-language RTVi channel, Lapid said: "Iran is a dangerous terrorist state and the fact that Russia does business with it puts the whole world in danger."

The Israeli premier also criticised the Russian forces' use of Iranian-made military drones in Ukraine, but also explained that Tel Aviv will not not provide Kyiv with direct military aid while being dependent on Russian influence in Syria.

"Israel's international relations are a complex issue. I have an obligation to take care of both Israel's security and our national security, to see to it that our interests are respected, and, in doing so, to make it clear that we support Ukraine in [this conflict]," Lapid said.

Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that Kyiv had officially asked Israel for "immediate air defence supplies".

However, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said Ukrainian's request had been rejected, citing what he described as "a set of operational considerations".

Gantz explained that Israel has offered to provide Ukraine with expertise that would allow the development of an intelligent warning system to counter air threats.

Israeli Broadcasting Corporation Kan quoted Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak saying that "Israel has chosen to stand on the wrong side of history," stressing that "Kyiv is disappointed by Tel Aviv's decision not to supply it with weapons, including air defence systems."

The Israeli decision came two days after Russia warned that any Israeli move to support Kyiv's forces would severely harm bilateral relations.