After Truss, Israel hopes UK still plans to relocate embassy to Jerusalem

Following the sudden resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, the Israeli occupation hopes the UK maintains its intention to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, Arabi 21 reported on Friday.

This came as Israeli sources shared that Truss had issued orders to study the feasibility of relocating the British embassy to Jerusalem before she had resigned.

Israeli sources, reported by Israeli journalist Itamar Eichner in Yedioth Ahronoth, revealed that a British delegation visited a plot of land "owned" by the UK since before 1948 to check the possibility of hosting the British embassy on the site.

Despite no decision being taken by London, Eichner believes that the delegation visit aimed to pave the way for the relocation of the UK embassy to Jerusalem.

Truss had already indicated that she was considering moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem even before replacing Boris Johnson. No other British leader has made similar statements.

Israeli officials were reported saying: "She is very fond of the values that Israel stands for. She has been positive towards us and we expect her government to be the same."

In previous reports, her office shared that Truss "understands the importance and sensitivity of the issue," adding that she hoped the move would be possible.

Truss and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid had met when they both served as their countries' foreign ministers, and in a letter she had sent to the lobby supporting Israel in her Conservative Party last November, she described Lapid as a "close friend".

Eichner, according to Arabi 21, reported Israeli officials ruling out relocating the British embassy to Jerusalem as the UK has a wide range of interests in Arab and Muslim countries, which it does not want to jeopardise through carrying out such a move.