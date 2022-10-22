For first time since 2001, Israel to allow PA purchase of 2 helicopters

Israel will allow the Palestinian Authority to purchase two helicopters for its senior officials' flights after being barred from purchasing aircrafts for more than 20 years, the Israeli newspaper, Haaretz, reported yesterday.

The Israeli move comes in an "effort to bolster Palestinian Authority President, Mahmoud Abbas' standing" in the West Bank, Haaretz added, noting that Israel had not allowed the PA to have aircraft available for their own use since 2001.

The Israeli newspaper added that the PA will pay for the helicopters' purchase from donations coming from Arab Gulf countries. The helicopters will be stationed in Jordan and will require pre-approval before passing through Israeli or West Bank airspace.

