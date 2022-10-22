Tunisia anti-corruption organisation urges Saied to reveal property after 3 years in power

A Tunisian organisation specialising in transparency and combating corruption has called on President Kais Saied to disclose his property after three years in power, noting that Saied dissolved the Tunisian Anti-Corruption Authority (INLUCC) to avoid declaring his gains.

In a statement issued on Friday, the I Watch organisation stated: "Today, October 21, 2022, marks three years since Kais Saied assumed office as president of the republic. On October 21, 2019, he declared his gains for the first time before the INLUCC on the occasion of his assumption of Presidency. This was according to the provisions of Chapter 5 of Law No. 46 of 2018 dated August 1, 2018, relating to the declaration of gains and interests and the combating illicit enrichment and conflict of interests."

According to Chapter 10 of the same law: "Every person subject to the obligation to declare shall submit a new declaration every three years if this person continues assuming positions requiring declaration."

The organisation called on Saied to: "Re-open all the headquarters of the INLUCC because if they continue to be closed, this will lead to undermining the rights of individuals, disruption of litigation processes and investigations in cases of financial and administrative corruption and conflict of interest and illicit enrichment. Moreover, it is time for the renewal of the declaration for thousands of people who are committed to declaring."

It also called on Saied to: "Comply with the provisions of the law and declare his gains to the INLUCC and avoid that this declaration is fictitious."

Saied has previously repeatedly criticised the INLUCC before issuing an order to close its headquarters, which sparked widespread controversy in the country.

