Syria: 9 Daesh terrorists captured in al-Bab

Nine Daesh terrorists, including four ringleaders, were captured in al-Bab, northern Syria, an area near Turkiye's southern border, the Turkish Interior Ministry said Sunday, reports Anadolu Agency.

Intelligence work by the Syrian Task Force al-Bab Gendarmerie Advisory Command under the follow-up and coordination of the Gaziantep Provincial Gendarmerie Command found that Daesh units in Syria have been giving training to members of the group in suicide bombing, sabotage, attack, handmade explosives (IED), assassination, and intelligence and that the terrorists are looking to attack al-Bab and Turkiye, said a ministry statement.

During the operation on Saturday, nine terrorists, including the group's assassination/execution ringleader and also assistant of the Syria/Damascus/Maddava region, codenamed Abu Mushap, was detained, along with two logistics supervisors and financial affairs supervisors.

A large cache of digital materials was seized during searches at the residences of the terrorists, who were arrested by the local court to which they were referred.

Al-Bab, cleared of the Daesh terror group five years ago through Turkiye's Operation Euphrates Shield, became a safe haven for 400,000 civilians despite mounting attacks of the terrorist group YPG/PKK, but terrorists occasionally try to infiltrate the area.

In line with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Turkiye launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016 in al-Bab across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

Al-Bab was cleared of the terror group Daesh six months into the operation.