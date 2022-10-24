E-mail of Iran's nuclear energy server hacked

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) said yesterday that the server hosting the e-mail service of its nuclear programme was hacked by a "foreign" party.

The AEOI confirmed in a statement the hacking of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant's server from "a certain foreign country," with information about activities there being leaked online.

Anadolu said the agency played down the hacking, saying the move was designed to "attract public attention" and "create media space."

The statement also said: "Unauthorised access by a source originating from a specific foreign country to the e-mail system of this company led to the publication of the content of some e-mails on social media."

The e-mails, the statement continued, contain "technical messages and normal and daily exchanges."

"The purpose of such illegal efforts, which are made out of desperation, is to attract public attention, creating media content and psychological operations."

On Friday, a group called Black Reward issued an ultimatum on Twitter, threatening to release documents on Tehran's nuclear programme unless all "political prisoners, prisoners of conscience and people arrested in the recent protests" were released within 24 hours.

