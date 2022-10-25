Gazans protests against Israeli escalation in West Bank

Large numbers of Gaza residents took to the streets yesterday to demonstrate in support of Palestinians being attacked by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank.

Protesters condemned the continuous Israeli aggression on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, as well as the Israeli assassination of five freedom fighters in occupied Nablus.

This came after shops in the enclave closed as part of a strike in protest of Israel's aggression against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Senior Hamas leader, Ismail Ridwan, who took part in the demonstrations, said: "This action reiterates the unity of the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip."

"We stand here in Gaza in support of those who defend the dignity of the Palestinians and the whole Ummah in the city of Nablus."

Ridwan placed "full responsibility for the crimes committed against the Palestinians, their women and children, on the Israeli occupation."

INTERVIEW: 'We will stay here until Palestine is free,' says farmer beaten by Jewish settlers

He warned that his movement "will not let the Palestinians in the West Bank face the Israeli occupation alone."

Meanwhile, a senior leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said: "The attempts to end the Palestinian resistance will certainly fail. Our people do not accept surrender."

"The Palestinian resistance will continue," adding that "Gaza will have its say at the appropriate time."