Sweden FM: We will fulfil deal with Turkiye on NATO

Sweden's centre-right government will fulfil all requirements under a deal with Turkiye to join NATO and will concentrate external relations to its immediate neighbourhood, while dropping the previous administration's "feminist foreign policy", the country's Foreign Minister said Monday, AP reports.

According to the report, Foreign Minister, Tobias Billstrom, said his government understands Turkiye's concern about the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, which is considered a terrorist organisation in Turkiye, Europe and the United States.

"There will be no nonsense from the Swedish government when it comes to the PKK," Billstrom told the Associated Press in an interview.

"We are fully behind a policy which means that terrorist organisations don't have a right to function on Swedish territory," he added.

Hungary and Turkiye are the only NATO countries which have not yet ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland.

READ: Sweden, Finland must fulfil NATO-accession deal with Turkiye, officials say