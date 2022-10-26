Israel renews Palestinian's administrative detention on release date

The Israeli occupation authorities renewed the administrative detention of a 22-year-old Palestinian detainee yesterday, which was the very day that he was due to be released, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club has revealed.

Musallam Ghawanmeh's detention renewal was imposed despite an Israeli military court ruling against the administrative detention order.

Israeli soldiers arrested Ghawanmeh at the Jalazone refugee camp in the occupied West Bank over two years ago. He received a seven-month jail term following his arrest. Ever since that term expired he has been held under successive administrative detention orders, which means that he can be detained with neither charge nor trial more or less indefinitely.

The Israeli authorities issued more than 1,500 administrative detention orders last year, according to a joint report by Palestinian prisoners' rights groups, compared with a little over 1,100 orders in 2020. Today, there are 660 Palestinians held under administrative detention inside Israeli prisons. They include four MPs, two women — one of them a journalist — and two children.

Those in prison today have been boycotting Israeli military courts since the start of this year in an attempt to shed light on their predicament.

