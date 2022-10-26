Jordan: Israel aggression on Palestinians 'ushers in new cycle of violence'

Jordan warned yesterday that the "ongoing Israeli aggression on Palestinians ushers in a new cycle of violence," the Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry blamed the Israeli occupation authorities for the military escalation in the occupied West Bank, including the invasion of Nablus and killing of six Palestinians.

It also cited the repeated Israeli raids of the different Palestinian cities in the occupied West Bank, including Ramallah and Jenin.

"The ongoing Israeli military campaign ushers in a new cycle of violence that everyone will pay the cost of," the statement stressed.

"Violence proliferates only violence," the statement explained, stressing that the Israeli invasions of the Palestinian cities "leads the area to a dangerous escalation that Israel is to blame for."

WATCH: ICC must investigate war crimes in Israeli assault on Gaza, Amnesty says

Jordan considered that "the potential escalation would undermine stability and security of the region, as well as end the opportunity to reach a just peace through a feasible political process."

The kingdom reiterated the importance of an "immediate halt of Israeli operations" in the occupied West Bank in order to find a way to reach the two-state solution.

Since 12 October, the Israeli occupation has been imposing a tight siege on the city of Nablus and its refugee camps, dozens of Palestinians have been killed or arrested during the raids.