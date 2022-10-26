Report: Israel killed 183 Palestinians since start of 2022

Israel has killed 183 Palestinians since the start of 2022 in occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, including 26 since the start of October, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said yesterday.

In a report, the ministry said 51 of those mentioned were from the besieged Gaza Strip mostly during the massive Israeli offensive in August.

The number, the report said, includes 35 children – 19 from the occupied West Bank and 16 from the Gaza Strip.

Five of the West Bank martyrs were killed in Nablus yesterday morning as they were fighting Israeli occupation forces who had invaded the city. The Health Ministry said that 21 others were wounded during the invasion.

A sixth Palestinian was killed by the Israeli occupation forces during a raid of the village of Nabi Saleh.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that the Israeli occupation has detained the bodies of 22 Palestinian martyrs from the occupied West Bank since the start of 2022.

Since 1967, the Israeli occupation authorities have withheld the bodies of 256 Palestinians in what has become known as the Cemeteries of Numbers. In addition, 76 Palestinians have been recorded lost since 1967.

