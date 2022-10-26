Reports Egypt FM will be removed from office after COP27

Reports circulating online claim Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will leave office after the conclusion of the global climate change conference COP27 next month.

African Intelligence has reported that a major reshuffle is expected to take place in the Egyptian government after COP27 but before the end of the year.

If he is removed from his post, the climate change conference being held in Sharm El-Sheikh will be his final engagement as foreign minister, the site added.

Shoukry has been the only minister who has held his position since President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi took over the government of Egypt in 2014.

