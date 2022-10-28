Hamas rejects Abbas's formation of new council for medical syndicate

The syndicates unit in the Palestinian Hamas Movement has said that it completely rejects the decree issued by the Palestinian Authority's President, Mahmoud Abbas, to form a constituent council for a new medical union.

The unit added in a statement released on Thursday that this decision establishes a state of exclusivity in the Palestinian national affairs and a blatant circumvention of the results of the ballot box.

It stressed that Abbas's decision is a dangerous precedent, as it confiscates unionists' democratic right to choose who represents them. It also described the decision as a "blatant attack" on unionist work in Palestine.

Hamas's syndicates unit added that trade unions are an essential and fundamental element of national and social action, as they have always constituted the first lines of defence in the face of the Israeli Occupation in light of their members' belief in the Palestinian cause. Additionally, the unions have a vital role in serving the Palestinian community, the Hamas unit added in its statement.

It called on Abbas to adhere to the principle of national unity, and to cancel all such decisions.

READ: Abbas not my friend, we met to achieve Israel's interests, Israel DM