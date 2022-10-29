Erdogan: 'We will distribute Russia gas to Europe via Turkiye'

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkiye will distribute natural gas from Russia to Europe through its TurkStream project.

Erdogan noted in a speech in Ankara on Friday that this will take place as a result of talks with Moscow.

The president also revealed that his government will soon start work on the Istanbul Canal project and that it will save the Bosphorus Strait from environmental threats.

Erdogan previously referred to the discovery of 540 billion cubic metres of natural gas reserves in the Black Sea, adding: "God willing, we will soon share the new good news with our people regarding energy."

TurkStream is two pipelines to transport gas from Russia to Turkiye and Europe, passing through the Black Sea. The first pipeline supplies Turkiye, and the second provides eastern and southern European countries.

