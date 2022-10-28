Turkiye Envoy: Athens, Ankara should agree to handle their differences better

Athens and Ankara should agree to handle their differences better, said the Turkish Envoy to Greece on Friday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Speaking to reporters in Athens during a reception held ahead of the 99th anniversary of the Republic of Turkiye's proclamation on 29 October, Burak Ozugergin, said: "I can guarantee you that we will never run out of differences or disagreements between the two sides of the Aegean. But it seems to me that we should agree to handle our differences better."

"We must constantly repeat to ourselves that not every disagreement should create enemies," he added.

Referring to recent public opinion polls, which showed that the people of Greece and Turkiye do not harbour hostile feelings toward each other, Ozugergin said: "I guess that's a good start! It just goes to show that you really shouldn't believe what you read in the papers."

The reception held in the embassy's garden in central Athens was attended by a distinguished crowd, including Greek Deputy Foreign Minister, Kostas Fragogiannis, main opposition SYRIZA party's deputy, Kostas Zachariadis, diplomats and academics.

Having completed his four-year tenure in Greece, Ozugergin will soon be succeeded by another career diplomat, Cagatay Erciyes.

