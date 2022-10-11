Portuguese / Spanish / English

Between Turkiye and Greece, 'friendship line' ferry link started

Passengers on a ferry in the port of Sarayburnu, Istanbul, Turkey [OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images]
Turkiye and Greece inaugurated a "friendship line" ferry link between the seaside town of Izmir in western Turkiye and the northern Greek port city of Thessaloniki, Turkish media reports.

According to the report, Greek-based shipping company, Levante Ferries, announced "Smyrna di Levante" vessel started ferrying passengers this week.

The Thessaloniki-Izmir ferry line marks the first direct maritime link between mainland Greece and Turkiye, the report says.

The vessel carries up to 948 passengers, and as many as 300 vehicles, and would both promote the neighbours' commercial interests and deepen ties, the report added.

