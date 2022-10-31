Israel settlers attack Palestinian property in Hebron

Extremist Israeli Jewish settlers yesterday attacked Palestinian people and their property in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Safa news agency reported.

The attacks came following an intensive Israeli army deployment across the Palestinian city which came after a Palestinian and Jewish settler were killed near the illegal Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba on Saturday.

Yesterday, settlers attacked Palestinian property across Hebron, which witnessed a comprehensive strike called for by Fatah.

B'Tselem researcher, Manal Al Jaabari, said a group of Jewish settlers broke into a car park in Al Ras area and damaged at least ten Palestinian cars, smashing their windscreens and windows.

Israeli occupation forces also closed a street used by Palestinians near the illegal settlement of Kiryat Arba.

About 666,000 illegal Israeli Jewish settlers living in illegal settlements and outposts across the occupied West Bank.

'We will stay here until Palestine is free,' says farmer beaten by Jewish settlers