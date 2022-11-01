Algeria: president condemns 'suspicious' campaigns against Qatar 

The President of Algeria has condemned the "suspicious" campaigns against Qatar in the run-up to the Gulf state hosting the FIFA World Cup later this month, Al Quds Al Arabi has reported. In an interview with Qatar News Agency, Abdelmadjid Tebboune also affirmed that the Arab League summit, hosted by Algeria, will be a new start for joint Arab action.

"The participation of the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, in the work of the summit, will enhance Arab cohesion and unity," said Tebboune. He commended the efforts of the Emir in the field of Arab integration and solidarity.

President Tebboune affirmed Algeria's full support for Qatar as the host of the FIFA World Cup from 20 November to 18 December. "The World Cup tournament in Qatar will remain engraved in the history of football, and Qatar will surprise the world with the high level of its organisation in every aspect." He condemned the "suspicious" campaigns against the Gulf state.

The Qatari Emir will participate in the meetings of the thirty-first regular session of the Council of the Arab League at the summit level, which will be held today in Algiers. He is expected to be the only Gulf leader at the summit; the participation of the Sultan of Oman has not been confirmed as yet, while the others have announced that they will not attend.

The Algerian president, meanwhile, also emphasised that the Palestinian cause is "the mother of all issues throughout all times. He expressed his hope that the Algeria summit will contribute to bringing the Palestinian cause back to the centre of Arab and international attention. As for fixing the date of the summit to coincide with the anniversary of the Algerian revolution, Tebboune said that it was not a coincidence, but a choice "based on the sanctity and greatness of this day."

