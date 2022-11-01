Gaza: police and security officers march to honour colleagues killed in West Bank

Police and security officers in the Gaza Strip took part in a march on Monday in honour of their colleagues killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli security forces at the weekend. The march was organised by the Palestinian Ministry of the Interior in the besieged territory.

Senior officers of the Palestinian security services led the marchers. Participants carried pictures of the honoured martyrs.

The march was intended to send a message to the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, mainly the families of the martyrs from the Palestinian Authority security services "who were stigmatised by the PA following the martyrdom of their sons."

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, called at the weekend for all members of the PA security forces to "aim their guns towards the Zionist enemy who has been attacking Palestinians and shedding their blood." The Hamas statement was made following the killing of two members of the PA security services at Huwwara checkpoint on the outskirts of the besieged city of Nablus.

READ: Hamas calls for PA security services to defend Palestinians