Hamas calls for PA security services to defend Palestinians

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas mourned the martyrs of the Palestinian Security (PA) services who were killed during an armed clash with Israeli occupation forces and called for their fellows to follow in their footsteps.

In a statement, Hamas urged: "Everyone who bears armed weapons, including members of the PA security services, to aim their guns towards the Zionist enemy who has been attacking Palestinians and shedding their blood."

READ: Hamas leader hails 'resistance' by Lions' Den martyrs

Hamas also stressed that all Palestinians: "Must stand against the Israeli occupation, which has been raiding Al-Aqsa Mosque and desecrating our holy places on a daily basis."

At the same time, Hamas stated that the city of Nablus, Askar refugee camp and all Palestinian cities, villages and refugee camps are "defying the Zionist enemy."

The Palestinian resistance movement stressed: "Only the Palestinian resistance can stop shedding Palestinian blood by the Zionist enemy."

Hamas's statement came following the Israeli killing of two members of the PA security services, Imad Abu Rashid and Ramzi Zbara, in an armed clash with the Israeli occupation forces at Huwwara checkpoint at the entrance of the besieged occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

READ: Israel DM to demand Turkiye expel Hamas leaders, stop criticism of military operations in the West Bank