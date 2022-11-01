Portuguese / Spanish / English

Germany, EU examines classifying Iran Revolutionary Guards as terrorists

Iranian Revolutionary Guards march during a parade commemorating the 31st anniversary of Iran-Iraq war on September 22, 2011 in Tehran, Iran [Kaveh Kazemi / Getty Images]
Iranian Revolutionary Guards march in Tehran, Iran on 22 September 2016 in Tehran, Iran [Kaveh Kazemi / Getty Images]
Germany and the European Union are examining whether to classify Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, said on Sunday, Reuters reports.

"I made it clear last week that we will launch another package of sanctions, that we will examine how we can also list the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation," Baerbock said in an interview with ARD broadcaster on Sunday.

Germany, last week, said it was tightening entry restrictions on Iran beyond an already announced EU sanctions package.

