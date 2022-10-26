In tit-for-tat move, Iran sanctions EU officials, entities amid protests

In a tit-for-tat move, Iran on Wednesday sanctioned several European Union officials and entities for "supporting terrorism" amid ongoing protests over the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody.

The Foreign Ministry released a list that includes EU lawmakers, advocacy groups and media outlets accused by Tehran of "causing unrest" in the country and "promoting and inciting terrorism and violence and spreading hate".

The list features organisations such as the European Parliament's Friends of a Free Iran; Brussels-based International Committee in Search of Justice; Berlin-based NGO, Stop the Bomb; Germany's Deutsche Welle Persian; RFI Persian network of France and French International League against Racism and Anti-Semitism, among others.

The individuals designated include Alejo Vidal Quadras, President of the International Committee in Search of Justice; Javier Zarazlejos, co-Chairman of Friends of a Free Iran; members of the European Parliament Charlie Weimers, Jan Zahradil, and Editor of Germany's Bild newspaper, Johannes Boie, among others.

The sanctions include a ban on visas to the designated individuals and the seizure of their properties and assets in the territory under the jurisdiction of the Iranian government.

The sanctions came a week after European Union designated 11 Iranian individuals and entities over "violent response" to demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by Iran's morality police last month for wearing "inappropriate dress".

The designated individuals and entities included top officials of the country's morality police as well as the Minister of Information and Communications and law enforcement agencies.

"The European Union and its member States condemn the widespread and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters," the bloc said in a statement at the time, calling it "unjustifiable and unacceptable".

Iran has been rocked by widespread protests in recent weeks over Amini's death, with many Western governments condemning the use of force against protesters.

Iranian authorities have accused Western governments of stoking "riots" in the country by "interfering" in Iran's internal affairs.