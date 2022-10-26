Iran deploys riot police as mourners gather for Amini's memorial

Riot police have been deployed in force in Tehran and other major Iranian cities as Wednesday marks 40 days since a young Iranian woman died in police custody, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to eyewitnesses, small groups of protesters took to the streets in the Iranian capital, mostly at busy roundabouts in central Tehran, chanting anti-government slogans.

A demonstration was also held outside the Tehran University campus, where students rallied in large numbers, carrying posters of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a student told Anadolu Agency.

Traffic was also disrupted due to the heavy police deployment in the area.

It has been 40 days since Amini died, after being held by the country's morality force for allegedly wearing "inappropriate dress".

Amini, hailing from a small town in western Iran, was at the time visiting her relatives in Tehran when she was detained outside a subway in north Tehran.

Her family alleges that she was beaten in police custody, which resulted in her cardiac arrest. Iranian authorities, however, have denied any foul play in her death, presenting a forensic medical report as evidence.

Protests over her tragic death first erupted in her hometown of Sanandaj in September and later spread to other parts of the country, including the capital, Tehran.

Although the Iranian government has not yet released the official death toll, unofficial estimates have put the toll at more than 100, including civilians and police personnel.

The incident has prompted the United States and European Union to impose new sanctions on Iranian officials and entities, accusing them of a crackdown on demonstrations over Amini's death.

Iranian officials have accused Western governments of "interference" in the country's internal affairs and "instigating riots".

Meanwhile, according to reports, thousands of people in Amini's hometown, on Wednesday, marched toward the cemetery where she is buried to participate in the 40th-day ceremony.

They also raised slogans and demanded justice and accountability, reports said.

There were, however, no reports of clashes between protesters and police.