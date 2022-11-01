Latest News
Israel: Knesset member calls for Abbas arrest
Algeria: president condemns 'suspicious' campaigns against Qatar
Israel closes Gaza crossings, arrests 4 fishermen
Algeria, France take steps towards normalisation in shadow of colonial past
Libya to reopen border with Sudan
Israel: senior army officer should face ICC investigation for war crimes, says NGO
Egypt: Alaa Abdelfattah to stop consuming all 100 calories
Palestine ratifies Gaza gas deal with Egyptian companies
Egypt arrests India climate activist ahead of COP27
Syria regime burning victims' bodies to hide identities, rights group warns
PA faces Palestinian protest against political detentions
Gaza: police and security officers march to honour colleagues killed in West Bank
Iran to prosecute 1,000 protesters in public courts
Israel plans new settlement units in heart of Sheikh Jarrah
Turkish military set up new post in Syria's Idlib
