Egypt: 'sovereign body' forcibly disappears journalist over alleged espionage 

An Egyptian "sovereign body" forcibly disappeared a journalist working for the state-run Al-Ahram Foundation about two months ago, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed has reported, citing multiple sources.

According to the sources, Mahmoud Saad Diab was arrested at Cairo International Airport on 1 September en route to China and was interrogated at the headquarters of the unnamed sovereign authority, before being transferred to a military prison. He apparently faces espionage charges.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Ahram Foundation, Abdul Mohsen Salama, and the head of the Journalists' Syndicate, Diaa Rashwan, have both refused to mediate with the sovereign body for his release.

Diab works for Al-Ahram weekly newspaper. Its editor-in-chief Majid Mounir claimed that the journalist was travelling to China on a personal visit, and not as a representative of the paper. Mounir told the sovereign body's officials that Diab had requested some leave from work to travel abroad, but that he did not know his destination or the nature of his frequent travel to some Asian countries in recent years, especially China, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

It was reported that Diab enjoys good relations with the ambassadors of these countries in Cairo, and is often invited to cover events at the embassies.

Egypt is third on the list of countries which imprison the most journalists. It comes after China and Myanmar on the annual list compiled by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.