Free after 20 years in jail, Palestinian returns to university

Recently released Palestinian prisoner Rami Abu Mustafa has re-enrolled in university two days after his detention in Israel came to an end, local media reported yesterday.

Abu Mustafa, 42, has been admitted to the engineering department at the Islamic University of Gaza, where his classmates are over 20 years younger than him.

During his imprisonment, Abu Mustafa was said to have completed the memorisation of the Holy Quran, obtained a high diploma in religion, a bachelor's degree in history and political science from Al-Quds University, and finally a master's degree in Islamic economics.

He was arrested by the Israeli forces in 2000 at a checkpoint in the besieged Gaza Strip while on his way to university where he was studying civil engineering. He was then sentenced to 20 years in prison for allegedly having links to the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement, Hamas.

